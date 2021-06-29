Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.72.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.48. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$360.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

