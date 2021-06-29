Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.30 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESVIF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Shares of ESVIF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

