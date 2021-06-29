EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 215,531 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

NYSE ENLC opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

