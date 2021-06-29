Energi Market Capitalization Tops $70.31 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $70.31 million and $1.78 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00213238 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00035275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001582 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,307,220 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

