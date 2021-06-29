Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 295.5% in June

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 604,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

