Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 71,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,364,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

