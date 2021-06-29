Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $239.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.53.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

