Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

