Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $506,839,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $542.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

