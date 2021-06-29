Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 26,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

