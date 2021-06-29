Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.