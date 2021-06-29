Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $12.14 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,139,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,623,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

