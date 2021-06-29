Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.52% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91,551 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

