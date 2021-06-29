Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $10.89 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,141 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

