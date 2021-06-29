Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 87,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 60.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

