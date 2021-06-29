Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 305,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 57.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 836,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

