Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after buying an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,728,000 after buying an additional 688,301 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

KDP stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.