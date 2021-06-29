Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 107,100 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 65.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

