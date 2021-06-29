Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

