Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,166 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $41,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,076,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

