Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $3.08 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

