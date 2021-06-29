El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurance Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $656.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.53. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 128,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

