Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,179 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.08. 24,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

