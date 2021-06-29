EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

