Edgeware Achieves Market Cap of $25.52 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and $715,136.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00676443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.