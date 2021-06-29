Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Down 83.5% in June

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,303,650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ECEZ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 160,244,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,483,250. Ecosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Ecosciences
Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.