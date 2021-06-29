Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Down 83.5% in June

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,303,650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECEZ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 160,244,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,483,250. Ecosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

