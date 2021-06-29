EchoLink Hits 1-Day Volume of $54,968.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $862,218.61 and approximately $54,968.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.08 or 0.00691172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00039403 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

