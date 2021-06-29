easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 845 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 906.96 ($11.85) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,966.08. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

