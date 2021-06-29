easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 845 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 906.96 ($11.85) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,966.08. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

