e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

