DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

