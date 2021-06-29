Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

