Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

