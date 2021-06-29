Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $180.52 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

