Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.17 Million in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

