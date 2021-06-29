Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 359.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LivePerson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193,341 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.