Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after purchasing an additional 119,717 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,652 shares during the period.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

