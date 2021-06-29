DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.23

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.73. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 10,845 shares traded.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
