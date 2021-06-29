DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.23

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.73. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 10,845 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.