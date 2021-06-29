Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $62.95 million and $27.46 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

