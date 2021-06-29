Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Shares of DLTH stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 5,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,211. The stock has a market cap of $546.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43. Duluth has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

