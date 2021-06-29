DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and $1.02 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $15.43 or 0.00042450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,537 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,985 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.