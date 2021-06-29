Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 62.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $177.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

