Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,876 shares of company stock worth $5,353,970 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $111.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

