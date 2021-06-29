Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

