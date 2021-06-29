Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 8,542 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

