DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Up 6.6%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 11,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 477,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on DV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.33.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

