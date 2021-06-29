DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $3,905,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $8,076,241.79.

On Thursday, May 20th, Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,965,314.60.

NYSE:DASH opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.76.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

