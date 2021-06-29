DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $284.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.49. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $166.61 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

