Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNHBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

