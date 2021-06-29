DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLocal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of DLO opened at $51.49 on Monday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

