DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. DLH has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

